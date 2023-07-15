Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Central Union County in central Pennsylvania... Eastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Williamsport, Montoursville, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Montgomery, Duboistown, New Columbia, Allenwood, Lairdsville, Kettle Creek Gorge, Barbours, Muncy Valley, Biggertown, Loyalsockville, Delaware Run, Lincoln Falls, Elimsport, Spruce Run Reservoir and Ricketts Glen State Park. If you live in a flood-prone area, have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight, as additional heavy rain is expected into the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR