CATAWISSA — A temporary program at Southern Columbia Area School District allows students to be introduced to music while also addressing mental health.
The 20-day program is geared toward first-grade students at G.C. Hartman Elementary School, 802 Southern Drive, Catawissa, which serves students from both Northumberland and Columbia counties. The program on Tuesday was on its fifth day.
“We’re looking at what happened during COVID with isolation,” said artist in residence Mary Knysh, of Bloomsburg. “We wrote the grant for a mental health focus, for joy, for coming back into sound in a community, for being together in music because it’s fun and joyful.”
Knysh said the program is also designed to address gaps in learning. Students have been struggling when learning virtually. It also helps improve the focus that teachers are seeing students struggle with as well, she said.
“We are addressing points in the English Language Arts,” she said. “How can we support teachers in a fun and engaging way with the creative arts?”
The program is made possible through funding from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Exchange in Bloomsburg, Sheetz, Walmart and the school district. Knysh and first-grade teacher Sally Meyer wrote and applied for the grant from the state Council on the Arts.
“We the first-grade teachers enjoy the curriculum,” said Meyer. “It’s nice that she has a different approach. It’s been delightful to have her.”
This week, Knysh focused on drums, which is a “language of sound” that allows students to talk about emotions, express their feelings and tell their story, said Knysh.
As part of the program, students make “It’s All About Me” drums in which they create artwork about their lives around the outside of a crafted drum.
“You put yourself on it,” said first-grade student Emma Mowery. “You put your body, your family, your house. You can put your mom, your dad, your house, and your family.”
The crafted drums are like a time capsule, said Knysh.
“It’s a personal expression of who they are right now,” she said. “They have a self portrait. They’re thinking about who they are at this age, who is in their world and who is important to them.”
The drums lead to a writing project that focuses on nouns, adjectives and verbs. Knysh said she and the students write a song together where the students fill in the blanks on her lyrics. The songs also feature hand motions in order to show the connection of music and movements.
First-graders Isabella Boone and Jaevion Gillyarud, both 7 and of Catawissa, said they both enjoyed playing drums with the patterns.
“And it makes a lot of noise,” said Jaevion.
Knysh is the founder of Rhythmic Connections, an “innovative company advancing education, health, community building, and creative development through drum circles and music improvisation, and primary teacher for the International Music for People organization.” She has traveled internationally for over 35 years inspiring participants to tap into healing and human potential through the transformative power of music, according to her website.
Videographer Jonathan Adams has also been asked to document the program in order to show parents and the public.
