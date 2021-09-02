Registration remains open for the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
The program has a new coordinator, Heather Wolf LeBlanc, and adapted to the pandemic by offering in-person and online classes and special presentations.
Registrants must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person sessions and must follow up-to-date masking policies.
Classes begin Sept. 20. Registration closes Sept. 24. Each class has about 5 to 8 sessions, and each class costs $50. A membership to the Institute is required: $60 for two years or $500 for life. A free trial is being offered. Inquire about scholarship opportunities.
Membership is not required for special presentations and those programs are free, such as a Sept. 9 presentation on emerging viruses and another on Nov. 11 about the value of community aid.
The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning is about enrichment and doesn’t offer college credits. Classes are led by volunteers, many of whom are retired educators and professionals in the subject matter they’re teaching.
There are 21 classes and 6 special presentations. Courses include Humans & Monsters: Reading Frankenstein, American Foreign Policy, Relationships Between Math & Music, An Introduction to Leonardo da Vinci, Issues in the Criminal and Civil Justice Systems, Unlocking the Mysteries of Earthquakes and Women Flourishing as We Age.
“It doesn’t sound like a big deal until you look at the actual classes,” Wolf LeBlanc said of the quality of the program. “They always have to hit the calibre of a class proposed at the college setting.”
Pam Benfer, director of academic finance and operations, provides administrative oversight to the program that’s come to be known by the acronym BILL. Five classes are taught exclusively online. BILL offers training in the use of Zoom to attend virtually, with Benfer and Wolf LeBlanc stressing the ease to learn the online technology that may be unfamiliar to some registrants.
“It gives a little choice for the person not comfortable going out or for those who can’t get out,” Benfer said.
The courses are intellectually stimulating but there’s also value in the social opportunities offered to participants, Benfer said.
Many participants are retirees but Wolf LeBlanc added that at-home parents, working professionals and even a few college students are also registered.
The program receives strong support from donors who contribute financially.
“A good chunk of our budget is made from donations,” Benfer said. “We want to keep the cost reasonably low.”
Some classes are taught at the BILL office in the Spring Run complex off Reitz Boulevard near the public library. Other classes are taught at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, the Union County Government Center and the RiverWoods Senior Living Campus. These spaces are offered to BILL at no cost, which Benfer said is another aspect that keeps the program affordable.
BILL saw 261 seats fill for classes in fall 2019, accounting for some people who took more than one course. Registration dropped to 157 in fall 2020 because of the pandemic.
“We’re already above that and I just had three people sign up this morning,” Wolf LeBlanc said Tuesday.
The spring term begins in March 2022.
Learn more about Bill including the full offering of courses and information on instructors at the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning section of www.bucknell.edu.