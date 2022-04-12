The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has hired Marsha Lemons as its first program officer.
The partnership "is excited for the opportunity to enhance our scholarship program with the creation of a program officer,” said Betty Gilmour, director of grant-making. “This position will add a higher level of support for our local and regional school districts and create stronger relationships with colleges and universities.”
Lemons will be responsible for the management and implementation of the foundation’s scholastics initiatives and will administer the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Marsha’s experience in the education sector has already set up a solid framework and I’m thrilled to introduce her to our school representatives," said Gilmour of Lemons' more than 30 years of experience in public and private higher education working in student affairs, student activities, communication and event planning.
Most recently, Lemons served in a volunteer capacity supporting the staff and board of trustees at Susquehanna University.
“I’m excited to use my passion for education and the nonprofit world to further the mission” of the foundation she said.
The foundation works to improve the quality of life in northcentral Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
For more information about the foundation's programs and services or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the foundation office at (570) 321-1500.