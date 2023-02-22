LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township plans to enforce a township ordinance that prohibits feeding stray cats.
The announcement was made at last week’s public meeting by township manager Jolene Helwig. The township will work with the township Animal Control Officer Wayne Hoover and Cherished Cats, a 501(c)(3) organization.
“At this time, Wayne is going to enforce the ordinance,” said Helwig. “If you are caught feeding cats, you’re going to get fined.”
She added, “I’m sure that will make some residents very upset, but it is what it is.”
Township officials said approximately 25 to 35 cats found in the Linntown and Giant shopping center areas are causing damage.
“There are quite a few feral cats in the township and the problem is growing,” said Board President Char Gray. “Residents are feeding them and they are multiplying, without any long-term plans for food or shelter.”
Hoover will enforce the township ordinance. He is authorized to fine any offenders, said Gray.
The township ordinance states that it’s unlawful for any person or persons to permit any dog, cat or other animal to run at large when they are owned, kept, maintained or in the custody or control of that person.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to place food that could be consumed by a dog, cat or other animal outside an enclosed structure,” according to the ordinance. “Enclosed structure shall include a pen, shelter, run or similar structure that is secured and intended for use in the housing or keeping of a dog, cat or other animal.”
Devices to provide food for birds are not a violation, according to the ordinance.
Violations, which are summary fines, are brought to the district judge for enforcement. The fine for a violation shall not exceed $1,000, according to the ordinance.
“They might be as small as $25,” said Hoover.
Hoover said his first step in enforcing the ordinance is to provide education and bring people within the parameters of the ordinance.
Cherished Rescue Alliance, which focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing in the Susquehanna Valley, reached out to the township, said Gray.
“Right now, we do not have a good long-term solution,” said Gray.