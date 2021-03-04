LEWISBURG — Project Linus is participating in this year’s Raise the Region program to be held from 6 p.m. March 10 through 11:59 p.m. March 11.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Project Linus had its best year since organizing in the summer of 2000. Due to the COVID pandemic, they were unable to have the Spring and Fall Make A Blanket Days, but blanketeers continued to work hard. By the end of 2020, 2,016 colorful handmade blankets had been delivered to sick, hurting and traumatized children in the local six county area. Since 2000, more than 25,000 kid friendly blankets have been delivered to organizations in the Union, Northumberland, Snyder, Montour, Columbia and Montour county area.
Even though the blanketeers have been unable to meet, they continue to work at home. Project Linus has helped them with supplies of fleece, batting and backing fabrics. Crocheters have made blankets and afghans. Finished blankets are then dropped them off at Faith Lutheran Church along Route 45 and west of Lewisburg. Drop off/work days are held from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first Saturday and the third Wednesday of each month.