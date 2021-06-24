MILTON — A project along a 2,050-foot portion of Limestone Run just outside Milton provides improved habitat for fish and protection of the stream banks from further erosion.
The Fish Habitat Enhancement Structures project is a collaboration from Northumberland County Conservation District, Northcentral Pa Conservancy, the State Department of Environmental Protection, the state Fish and Boat Commissioner, Susquehanna University and landowners Franklin and Suzanne Follmer. There have been 18 stream restoration projects at Limestone Run since 2009 with different landowners in the watershed.
"The stream restoration work is truly a win-win for the environment and the landowners," Ben Paul, the watershed specialist at the county conservation district, along Follmer Road, said on Thursday. "We can do this work because of great landowners, and the wonderful multi-agency partnership we have formed."
The structures within the water were completed over a 10-day work period, the last of which was Thursday. The final piece of the project is to see and mulch and eventually plant trees on both sides of the stream, according to Cameron Englehart, a fisheries biologist with the state Fish and Boat Commission's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Unit.
Previous conditions of the stream did not allow brook trout to reproduce due to the amount of sentiment and lack of habitat to spawn or hide, which limits their population. Single log deflectors keep the flow of the stream toward the middle of the channel, which provides bank stabilization; new rocks will catch sentiment and build the bank back up; modified mud sills will protect the toe of the slope and provide a harder edge, said Englehart.
The goal is to make it a healthier stream for the landowners as well as bringing trout back, said Reneé Carey with the Northcentral PA Conservancy.
"As a stream erodes, it becomes wider," said Carey. "It's dumping that sentiment in where you can see that at the bottom of the stream here. Part of the reason for using the structures is to stop erosion. We stabilize the stream, we stop the sentiment from entering the stream, we improve the water quality of the stream."
Jason Fellon, with DEP, said the improvements will attract a different set of aquatic insects, which will be more appetizing for the fish community.
Paul said improvements are noticeable even now as the project finishes up.
"Before we got in here and put the structures in place, the flow of the water was flat and not a whole lot of current," said Paul. "Just since putting these structures in, they helped that water come out and go right to the middle of the stream. We can see the current and the flow of the water. I'm amazed by that."
Paul praised the partners for helping in his first project as a watershed specialist. He started in the position last year.
Working with 155 landowners, the partnership groups have improved more than 20 miles of steams. The project was funded with portions of a $350,000 Growing Greenways grant from DEP.