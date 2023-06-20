Scholarships are now available for Promise Ranch Ministries youth camps this summer to enrich children’s socio-emotional and spiritual development through a variety of Western-themed programming.
On a ranch in McAlisterville, many children visit each summer to learn more about themselves, their relationships, and their connection to God in a new way. The location offers camps with a variety of activities such as horseback riding, wagon rides, petting zoo experiences, water games, sing-alongs, crafts and more.
Executive Director Dave Rowe and his wife Tandi have been operating the camp at their ranch for nine years as a nonprofit initiative. Together they formed Promise Ranch Ministries to provide children an outlet to discover not only how much they are loved and valued, but also how their gifts can be applied to the world.
“Kids in our culture today just don't have a sense of purpose or value in their lives,” Dave Rowe said. “And that's not true. God created every one of us with value and purpose and each one of us have different gifts that we can bring to our community, whatever that is, whether it's school or our family or our neighborhood. So (it’s) just (about) connecting them to their creator.”
Dave Rowe has cultivated an atmosphere of acceptance on the ranch, in order to make all children feel that they belong and have something to contribute to the world. He said the children have even begun to call him “Sheriff” on their own over time, a direct result of Rowe’s relationship building with campers.
He added that many children in the area live in urban settings, so the chance to absorb nature in a “peaceful, quiet place” is very valuable to their development. The opportunities to canoe, hike, build campfires, work with horses and meet petting zoo animals are unique to the ranch experience.
“It's just an opportunity that lots and lots of kids never get… God has provided all these things for us to enjoy,” Dave Rowe said.
A special aspect of what the ranch offers is the Angel Tree Camp, to be held July 17 to July 21 this summer with a registration fee of $35.
The Angel Tree Camp is for children with an incarcerated parent or stepparent, and it is funded by Angel Tree, a division of Prison Fellowship Ministries.
Here, Dave Rowe said, children are missing a part of their family structure that is so important during child development. It is therefore the camp’s goal to be involved in the child’s life as additional support during their growth, even if for a short period.
“It's the parents (who) thank us over and over again, and grandparents just for being a part of their lives,” Dave Rowe said. “Helping those kids to know they're important and talking to them about their loved one, that's a way and helping them to understand that that doesn't necessarily make their loved one the worst person in the world because they're incarcerated, everybody makes mistakes. And (we are) teaching them to love unconditionally and to be able to forgive.”
The ranch has about 23 summer staff members working the camps this year, Dave Rowe said. Free transportation by bus from H2 Church in Sunbury is also made possible, thanks to the involvement of Pastor Mark Gittens.
Gittens said a mutual friend connected Dave Rowe to H2 Church nine years ago at the ministry’s beginnings. Dave and Gittens felt a similar way about what must be done for a population of children in need of mentorship.
“Kids need fathers and mentors and people who spend time (with them, and) it costs way more than what the church is notorious for, patting ourselves on that, ‘Oh, we did something good.’ Something good is not always necessary,” Gittens said. “And so we're looking at what are the real needs of the community and one of the very isolated groups besides people who are in foster care are children of the incarcerated. What about them?”
Ever since the connection formed, the ranch and the church have worked in tandem. H2 Church operates on a referral basis, Gittens said.
Promise Ranch Ministries ensures that no child is turned away due to a lack of funds, Gittens added. He said placing children in a new, unfamiliar environment strengthens trust and supports growth, especially benefiting those who live in towns and cities not always exposed to nature or animals like horses.
It is Gittens’ continual aspiration to make Promise Ranch Ministries like a retreat for children, an extra thing the church can offer them in terms of additional support.
“When Dave shared his heart, I thought, ‘Wow, that's why we exist,’” Gittens said. “We don’t want (children) to feel penalized, we want it to be a reward. We want to approach it as a blessing, as something special that they deserve.”
Rachel Gittens, Mark Gittens’ sister and Shikellamy school teacher, echoed a similar sentiment. She said the connecting links between the ranch, school and church are so important because there are few places in the area that offer such resources for children in these situations.
“My goal would be to definitely help form a strong partnership between the ranch, the church, the schools and just let there be some continuity where we can know the kids.”
Rachel Gittens said. “On, for me, both fronts, it is a tool we can use for children that are in the same situation and put them some place where they can heal and grow.”
Thanks to two years of fundraising, Promise Ranch Ministries now has an indoor riding arena. They are now fundraising for their installed kitchens and dining hall, as well as raising money for a bathhouse, according to Dave Rowe. A new shower house, bathhouse and bunkhouse cabins will open opportunities for overnight camping programs in the summer, Dave Rowe said.
Overnight camp programming happens but through setting up tents, so there is hope that fundraising could be a game changer in elevating the camper experience.
An emotional support therapy program is the next goal for Promise Ranch Ministries. Dave Rowe said it is undergoing the organizational process and will be starting this fall. He said this would serve children recovering from emotional trauma in their life specifically, and they are praying for the right mentors to join the program.
“And once we start that therapy program, the children need consistency, so they need to come either weekly or bi-weekly,” Dave Rowe said.
Dave Rowe added that the hired individuals must be trained to work with the children with an animal and help them to heal from trauma in their lives.
“When I get up each morning, I don't really consider (that) I'm going to work,” Dave Rowe said. “I am very blessed to be able to do this.”
Scholarships are available for the Pony Express Horse Camp from June 26-30 and the Lil Buckaroos Camp from June 26-28, as well as for the Bronc Busters Camp from July 10-14 and the Angel Tree Camp from July 17-21. Individuals will be contacted directly if they go online and register for one of two camps and write in a note that a scholarship is needed in cases for low-income families, and H2 Church will provide the free transport from their church.
Promise Ranch Ministries is located at 106 Meadow Lane, McAlisterville. If interested in available scholarships, contact Dave Rowe at prm@promiseranchministries.com or call into the office at 717-463-0113. Visit https://www.promiseranchministries.com/ for more information.