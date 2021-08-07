MILTON — A McEwensville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor to end an argument, according to state police at Milton.
Mark Franklin Barnhill, 50, of Wetzel Drive, was charged with four misdemeanor counts: terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct. State Trooper Kyle Thorpe of the Milton State Police Barracks filed the charges in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Thorpe reported that Jefferson Dauberman said he and Barnhill were in an argument over a property line at a residence on Five Point Road in Lewis Township on June 28 when Barnhill allegedly drew a pistol from his holster and pointed it at him. Dauberman said he put his hands in the air, told Barnhill he wanted no issues and returned to his garage, police said.
Dauberman’s two friends were present who had children in the garage as Barnhill allegedly drew the firearm, police said.
Barnhill said he drew his firearm when Dauberman’s friend Mark Todd came out of the garage with a bar. Todd admitted to having the bar, and also told police he pulled his own pistol from his holster and told Barnhill to go home after Barnhill pulled out his pistol, police said.
Barnhill is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25 in front of Diehl.