HARRISBURG — A state lawmaker is seeking to get rid of a Pennsylvania law that bars cities from increasing the minimum wage higher than the statewide rate.
Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly called on the Legislature to increase the minimum wage, but efforts to do so have stalled in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Pennsylvania law also bars local municipalities from increasing the minimum wage on their own, said state Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia.
“The 2006 amendment to our minimum wage law that prohibits individual municipalities from setting their own wages is outdated. It ignores differences in the cost of living and other factors from city to city and town to town,” Boyle said in a memo explaining his proposal. “We have to give local governments the tools to customize solutions that work best for their citizens.”
Pennsylvania is one of 21 states that uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which has not been increased since 2009.
Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said that an increase in the minimum wage, even if it’s only in the state’s cities, would devastate many of the businesses that have been hit hardest by government shutdowns put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“As we know, restaurants and bars have been especially hard hit with government-ordered closures due to COVID-19. Mandating a pay hike in the middle of this crisis will push a lot of restaurants, bars, and similar businesses into bankruptcy if enacted,” he said. “A minimum wage hike, state-wide or regional is the worst thing we could do to struggling small business owners.”