MIFFLINBURG — The borough of Mifflinburg is seeking proposals for a contract to perform a feasibility study on the community pool.
SealED proposals must be received by the borough by 1 p.m. Sept. 1. The borough was previously awarded $19,800 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources toward a feasibility study of the Mifflinburg Community Pool, located at the Mifflinburg Community Park along North Fifth Street.
"The pool feasibility study will strictly look only at the pool," said Project Manager Robert Rowe. "It will review everything from operations, code compliance, attendance, financial operation, staffing needs and requirements, etc. This project is also 50 percent funded from a DCNR grant."
The council in July approved HRG Engineering at a cost of $72,900 for its Park Master Plan Study. HRG will look at the borough's park system as a whole, including the Mifflinburg Community Park along North Fifth Street, the Mifflinburg Community Pool and the Harry F. Haney Memorial Park along North Eighth Street, and determine options for its future.
The park master plan looks at the entire park system in the Borough and everything park related—buildings, playground, pavilions, location, pool, park location, park footprint and recreational opportunities in the park, said Rowe.
