LEWISBURG — The municipal contributions to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department are set to increase by 2 percent in the proposed 2024 budget.
At the public meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Paul Yost informed commission members that the financial contributions from East Buffalo Township will likely increase by $24,000 and Lewisburg Borough will likely increase by $23,000. The $2.5 million spending plan, which has not come to a vote yet, will be the topic of a special work session on Sept. 27.
“We’re supposed to have something to the municipalities by the first of October,” said Yost. “This is the tentative first round.”
In 2023, East Buffalo Township, at 52 percent, contributed $1,010,073, and Lewisburg Borough, at 48 percent, contributed $1,016,375.
If passed, the budget will have expenditures of $2,563,250. Last year’s budget was $2,579,398, said Yost.
“Our actual overall yearly change budgetary-wise is less than 1 percent,” said Yost.
Commission Member Jordi Comas praised this fact.
“Given how much our budget is salaries and benefits, and the way the union contracts work, it’s amazing,” said Comas.
Yost said he anticipates a 4 percent increase in salaries for the new police contract with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officers Association (BVRPOA). He also included three months of salary for a new chief and new hires.
Yost, who plans to retire in January 2025, is the only chief in the department’s history since it was formed in 2012. The current three-year contract with the BVRPOA expires on Dec. 31
Yost suggested the budget could be discussed in more detail at the public work session at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 in the conference room of the police department, 1610 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg.
“We don’t have to spend a lot of time tonight crunching numbers and talking about numbers,” said Yost. “Maybe it will be a better opportunity to share all the information (at the work session) that we currently know.”