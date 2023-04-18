LEWISBURG — A prosecutor from the state attorney general's office told a Union County jury the murder case against 77-year-old Myrle Miller is simple and that the panel needs to only remember three things.
"Lies, greed and coldness of heart," Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck said Tuesday morning to start what could be a two-week trial in the case against Miller, who is accused of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband, John Nichols, who died in 2018.
State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. She was arrested in May 2021 and has been held in jail without bail.
"The case is very simple," Buck said in her opening statement. "She betrayed him (Nichols) and stole his money."
Buck said Miller stole from various bank accounts and even took loans out while forging Nichols's name on the checks and documents.
Prosecutors say Nichols thought he had nearly $250,000 in different bank accounts but when a call came in to the Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging for a report of financial exploitation, an audit of the funds by a county agent showed the man was broke and actually in the negative in one of the accounts.
Miller, who shook her head at times and held her hands to her eyes, and her attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, sat and listened as Buck and Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson laid out their case.
"She can't manage money," Buck told the jury about Miller. "She went through it like water."
Buck said Miller used other people to get on the phone and act like Nichols, when she was applying for loans.
Buck said once the money ran out and the county agency was narrowing in the funds being, spent, Miller changed the narrative and said her husband had dementia.
Once Miller found out a county agent visited Nichols at his Millmont home and explained there was a concern about his finances, Miller called the agency and demanded they stop the investigation because she has power of attorney and was using the funds to pay bills, prosecutors said.
Miller went as far as having Nichols call and ask the agent to drop the investigation, but the agent testified Tuesday she heard Miller in the background telling her then husband what to say.
Buck told the jury Miller not only stole Nichols's money, but then she began to use Facebook to talk to other men and even declared her love for two of them.
"I'm so in love with you," Buck said one of Miller's messages to a man who claimed to be from Ohio read.
Buck said as county agents and Nichols began to zero in on Miller's theft of the money, she resorted to the only option she had left.
Murder, Buck said.
"She was about to be exposed and the only way out was murder," Buck told the jury.
On April 14, 2018, Miller called 911 at around 11 p.m. saying her husband had a heart attack, according to police.
When medical crews arrived, the house was filled with family members, police said.
Buck told the jury that minutes before Miller called 911 she called her daughter, Debbie Mowery, who is the mother to Corey Edkin, the 2-year-old who went missing in 1986 from his Union County home and hasn't been seen since.
Buck said Miller and Mowery searched the home for Nichols while medical crews were still inside the home with her husband.
Buck said Miller even said Nichols would be cremated because that was his wish.
When medical officials conducted an autopsy, they discovered high levels of medications in his system, Buck said.
"This case is very simple and the three things it involves are greed, lies and coldness of heart," Buck said. "When she (Miller) was finally going to be exposed, the coldness of heart became a heart of wickedness."
Ulmer told the jury his client was not guilty of murder and that she was Nichols's wife and had full access to spend the money.
Ulmer said the state would not be able to prove Miller spent the money on any lavish trips or expensive things but instead spent the marital money on everyday life things.
Ulmer also told the jury Nichols's death was an accident and that his client did not steal any money because she was a married woman taking care of the marital assets.
The case is being heard in front of Senior Judge Edward Reibman, of Lehigh County.
This is not Miller's first criminal trial. In July 1988, then known as Myrle Rovenolt, she was acquitted of attempted homicide by a Montour County jury. Police alleged that she poisoned drinks with ant killer in 1986 and served them to her former husband, her first, Ronald Rovenolt, according to published reports.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. all week in Union County Court, in Lewisburg.