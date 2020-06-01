SHAMOKIN — Azhia Jeter stood stoically in the bright of day at the city’s busiest intersection and held firmly onto a sign that both made a demand and a statement: “STOP BRUTALITY! MY LIFE MATTER! #BLACKLIVESMATTER”
“People should know the brutality has to stop,” Jeter said.
At 12 years old, Jeter joined a diverse crowd of about two dozen protestors Monday at Market and Independence streets for a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and in demand for equality.
The protest counts among continued demonstrations in places large and small across the country and around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Floyd suffocated beneath the weight of Derek Chauvin as the on-duty police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck May 25 outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was fired and is charged with murder.
An American flag waved in the wind above the protestors gathered on a concrete island that separates the north and south lanes of Market Street (Route 125). They stood next to police officers from Shamokin and Coal Township who monitored the scene and mingled with demonstrators.
“It’s actually nice. We got out, we got to meet the protestors, spoke with them, listened to their concerns,” Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III said. “It’s not us or them, it’s we. We’re one community.”
Thomas Rodriguez, of Shamokin, organized the demonstration and plans for another on Thursday. The protest, he said, is one of peace and enlightenment.
“Black people just want to be noticed. They just want to be out there. ‘Oh, they think they’re entitled to something.’ We don’t think we’re entitled to something, we’re just sick of being labeled because we’re black,” Rodriguez said.
“America is burning right now. Everything that’s happening with the looting and the rioting right now, that’s not protesting. If you go back during the Civil Rights Movement, peaceful protests and boycotts, that’s protesting,” Rodriguez said.
Protestors held signs like Jeter’s and broke into occasional chants. They welcomed honking car horns in support of their cause and shouted down derisive hollers from inside passing vehicles.
Lataysia Johnson stood with her sister, Latayvia, and their grandfather, Sigisfredo Ortiz. They live in Coal Township, just a short walk from the protest.
Latayvia Johnson expressed thanks for the support of other protestors. Skin tone shouldn’t matter since humans all bleed the same color, she said. Her sister, Lataysia, furthered the point, saying what separates one person from another are their personalities.
Lataysia Johnson challenged white people to think about and learn from the discrimination black people encounter regularly.
“Any white person, put yourself in a black person’s position. How would you feel if all these white people are just coming after you? That’s how we feel. We don’t want to feel like that,” Lataysia Johnson said.
“A big bullseye. I don’t want my granddaughters to face this but reality is reality, you understand? They got to go through this. I thought it was done back in the day but not now. It’s still going and it’s real sad,” Ortiz said.