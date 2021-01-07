I always felt a closeness to Joe Diblin.
That was fueled by his easy-going demeanor, the mischievous twinkle in his eyes during a conversation and the incredible stories he had to share.
Beyond all that, however, he reminded me a lot of my grandfather. A WWII US Navy veteran, my grandfather never talked much to me about his service – something I never fully understood and regretted not asking more about prior to his 2014 death.
For much of his time writing columns for The Daily Item, Joe avoided technology. He would hand-write his columns and drop them off at the office for someone else to type up. I think part of that was because he savored the attention he received from the office staff — for me, the value came in the short yet powerful conversations we were able to have over the years.
Shortly after my grandfather’s death, I shared with Joe the little I did know about his service. I expressed my regrets for not asking more questions.
Joe responded with a simple, understanding smile. He said that many veterans were extremely apprehensive about sharing their stories. They’d prefer to leave that part of themselves in the past and move on to creating more pleasant memories with their families and friends.
Yet, their stories of heroism, sacrifice and adversity offer such incredible value and lessons learned for generations since those who only know about events like WWII via textbooks and history classes.
Joe knew that, and he did such an incredible job in sharing those personal Valley-focused vignettes — along with so many of his own — via his weekly column in The Daily Item Life section. These were stories and snippets of experiences you couldn’t find in any other newspaper, television show or other media source in the county, and I was proud that we were able to share that with readers of our newspaper.
The benefit of those columns went both ways. Many of those close to him have told me that his columns gave him something important to look forward to – something of value he could provide to others.
He took pride in each piece he wrote, and if for some reason a column didn’t run due to a space constraint or some other unexpected issue, I’d be greeted at the office on a Monday morning by a number of voicemails.
Some were always from Joe, assuming he did something wrong and that we were going to cancel his column – regardless of the countless times I tried to reassure him that we’d be running it as long as he felt physically up to it.
The rest were from an incredibly large and loyal base of readers who valued Joe’s columns as much as I appreciated his conversations while dropping by the office or touching base via a phone call.
While he may be gone, his legacy of honoring our veterans and telling their stories remains. If you have a story to share, contact the office at news@dailyitem.com