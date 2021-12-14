DANVILLE — State police are assisting Danville Borough police in investigating a “violent sexual assault” that occurred the evening of Dec. 6.
Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank said after Tuesday evening’s council meeting that he had contacted the state police investigation unit to collect fingerprints. State police in turn asked the local department if it wanted assistance in the investigation. He said he welcomed their help.
“Their resources are a lot greater than ours,” Swank said.
The chief also bemoaned the “absolute lies on social media” about the case.
His comments came after a group of residents attended the council meeting to inquire about the investigation.
Police last week said the “violent sexual assault” occurred in the area of East Market and Mill streets. Police said they are searching for a white male approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build.
Swank said residents should watch their surroundings, keep walkways and entryways well lit and lock doors and windows at all times.
He said they were not releasing any other information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 570-275-3000 or 570-271-2101.
No tax hikeDuring the council meeting, members adopted a nearly $3.05 million budget for 2022 that keeps taxes at current levels. Expenditures are 10.7 percent higher than in this year’s $2.75 million budget, but the spending plan includes a net surplus of $10,981 and a capital reserve of $251,462.
If the proposed budget is adopted, tax millage will remain at 7.25 mills. The real estate millage is 6.52 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation, or $0.652 on each $100 of assessed valuation; the tax rate for light purposes is 0.63 mills, or approximately 6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation; and for fire purposes, 1 mill on each dollar, or 10 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation.