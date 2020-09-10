State police refiled an attempted homicide case against a Union County man accused of stabbing a nurse in 2014 inside his room at an assisted living facility as she tried to give him his nightly medication.
Trooper Tyler Watson, state police at Milton, charged Roger Neal Arnold, 71, of New Columbia, with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated assault and aggravated assault, all of which are felony counts, and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
On-call Magisterial District Judge John Reed of Selinsgrove arraigned Arnold on Thursday morning. The judge ordered Arnold held at Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $250,000 cash bail.
Arnold’s current address is listed as the Danville State Hospital.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson reauthorized the case against Arnold. The case had previously been dismissed because Arnold was deemed incompetent to stand trial, Johnson said.
“His competency to understand what’s going on and aid in his defense has returned,” Johnson said, declining further comment because the case is pending.
The case dates to July 24, 2014, when between 8:30 and 9 p.m. at Country Comfort Assisted Living Facility, White Deer Township, Union County, the female nurse entered Arnold’s room clutching his medication and intent on getting him a drink of water to swallow the pills.
According to a criminal affidavit, Arnold allegedly closed the room door, grabbed the nurse from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and stabbed her with a “steak knife” in the back of her left shoulder. Arnold shoved the woman to the ground and mounted her, police said.
The nurse suffered cuts to both hands as she fought him off, arrest papers state. She was able to get him to drop the knife but Arnold then retrieved a second larger knife from a bedroom dresser and resumed the attack, police said. The nurse suffered a stab wound to her right forearm and a slash mark to her forehead, police said, before breaking free.
The nurse ran to an office and locked herself inside before Arnold began to cut himself on an arm and wrist in an attempt to kill himself, police said. Police arrived to find Arnold outside the facility and placed him in custody.
Just before midnight July 24, 2014, as Arnold was being treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, police said he wanted to speak about the incident.
“The defendant said, ‘I’m in love with her’ when he was asked why he stabbed the victim. The defendant said he thought he was going to lose her and that he wanted to die with her,” the criminal affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the nurse recovered from her injuries and eventually returned to work.
Charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.