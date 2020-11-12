State police filed drug charges against two people in Union County after seizing 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 806 glassine baggies of heroin and three handguns, one reported stolen, at a trailer home in White Deer Township, according to arrest papers.
Trooper Edward Dammer, state police at Montoursville, a member of the vice/narcotics unit, wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that a search warrant was served Tuesday at the home of William K. Zwenermann, 51, and Kaitlyn Jo Zechman, 22.
In addition to the methamphetamine, heroin and handguns, troopers located and seized two digital scales, plastic baggies, dozens of pills including many identified only by color, nine pills of MDMA, two plastic bags containing LSD tabs, one plastic bag containing cocaine, one plastic bag with an unknown brown powder, marijuana and two smoking pipes, according to arrest papers.
Dammer charged Zwenermann with 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and one count of receiving stolen property, all of which are felonies. Zwenermann also is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zechman faces the same counts except for the prohibited firearm charges.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch of Mifflinburg arraigned the suspects Tuesday and ordered both held in county jail — Zwenermann on $250,000 cash and Zechman on $100,000 cash.
Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings Nov. 24 at Mensch’s office.