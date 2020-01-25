WILLIAMSPORT — A Sunbury psychologist has been held in contempt and must pay more than $10,000 in sanctions and attorney's fees according to a federal judge.
U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann held Donna Pinter of Psychological Services Clinic Inc. in contempt after Pinter failed to comply with a subpoena and other court orders "without an adequate excuse." The case emerged from 2016 crash involving one of Pinter's clients who was injured in the crash.
According to court documents, Pinter did not turn over court-order documents, even after her client authorized her to do so. Pinter said her client's "treatment had absolutely nothing to do with this case."
In December, during a scheduled hearing to review the file, Pinter did not appear. United States' Marshals were dispatched to Pinter's office and home and she was not there. Pinter said Friday she was on a vacation she had scheduled for a year.
Judge Brann called Pinter’s defiance "extraordinary." She "never objected to the validity of the subpoena or court order," court document said, noting she never provided a valid excuse for her actions.
Brann ruled that Pinter must past $8,288.36 for defense counsel fees and $1,274.40 for costs incurred by the U.S. Marshals.
Pinter volunteers as a member of The Daily Item Community Advisory Board.
— THE DAILY ITEM