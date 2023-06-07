SUNBURY — Shikellamy School director Jennifer Wetzel wants to know how the board can help the Priestley Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) revamp the school's playground.
Wetzel asked Superintendent Jason Bendle at Tuesday's work session to speak with the association and try to figure out what is needed in order to restore the playground.
"We want to help as much as we could to get this playground back up and running," Wetzel said to Bendle. "I just want to make sure we are keeping this project fresh in our minds and not to forget about it."
In March, PTA President Stephanie Brown told the district the group was trying to raise $90,000 in order to purchase new playground equipment for the school in Northumberland.
Brown said the group has raised about $40,000.
"We are almost halfway," she said. "It was encouraging to see the board is wanting to help us out."
Brown said the equipment was outdated and the playground was ripped out in November.
“It got to the point that we couldn’t get parts,” she said.
Brown said students at the school are at an important age to learn group play and socialization skills. "Everything would be age appropriate for 5 to 9-year-olds," she said.
Bendle said the previous playground equipment at the school has been there since 1995.
Brown said when staff removed parts of the old playgrounds, students cried.
Brown said the PTA would love to see the district foot the bill for the new equipment, but there simply isn’t any extra money in the current budget for this project.
The group has been hosting fundraisers and Bendle said the district has been in discussions with Playworld, in Lewisburg, and are planning on purchasing some pods, which are individual pieces of playground equipment.
Brown said anyone looking to donate can contact the school.