MILTON — The borough of Milton will hold a public hearing next week to consider a conditional use application for MR Milton LLC on the former ACF Industries LLC facility.
MR Milton LLC is asking for the following listed conditional uses to operate the following at 415 N. Arch St., Milton: a distribution facility for solar panel distribution, a distribution facility for fly-ash transfer and a trucking terminal. The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Council Chambers, 2 Filbert St., Milton, followed by the 7 p.m. regular public meeting.
MR Milton LLC President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia, and his daughter Danielle Damaghi, finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January for $500,000. The 550,000-square-foot structure is on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St.
Coal ash, also referred to as coal combustion residuals or CCRs, "is produced primarily from the burning of coal in coal-fired power plants. Coal ash includes a number of by-products produced from burning coal, including fly ash, a very fine, powdery material composed mostly of silica made from the burning of finely ground coal in a boiler," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
All interested parties are invited to attend this meeting. Please notify the Zoning Officer at least 48 hours in advance of the hearing to be put onto the register, according to Borough Zoning Officer Douglas Diehl.
People with a disability who wish to attend this public hearing, and require an auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations to participate in the proceedings, should contact Diehl at 742-8759 at least 48 hours in advance of the hearing.