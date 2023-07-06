SELINSGROVE — Penn Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next week on a proposed zoning amendment to permit medical marijuana facilities in the municipality.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal building, 228 Clifford Road in Selinsgrove.
The zoning amendment will allow a medical marijuana marijuana grower and dispensary in a conditional use in the highway commercial and industrial zoning districts.
In part, the amendment requires any processing facility to not allow any odor to be detected on an adjoining property and keeps all medical marijuana facilities from operating within 1,000 feet of a school, day-care center, public park or residential area.
Township Manager Julie Hartley said the township has not been approached by any medical marijuana-related companies but the supervisors wanted to prepare in the event a business proposal is pitched.
— MARCIA MOORE