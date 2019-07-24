LEWISBURG — The assessed property value of a public housing complex in Union County, White Deer Commons, dropped by nearly 40 percent as part of a settlement agreement.
The 24-unit rent-controlled complex in New Columbia will be taxed in 2019 at a value of $844,480, according to the agreement filed and approved in county court.
The Union County Board of Assessment previously denied an appeal by the complex’s owners to lower the assessment from $1,398,400. The denial led to a court appeal filed in October.
The ruling means White Deer Township, Milton Area School District and the county each will receive 39.6 percent less in real estate tax revenue on the property. The new assessed value applies to all tax bills in 2019, including retroactively, and any refunds owed as a result of the reduction must be paid by late August, according to court records.
A settlement agreement on the assessment of Penn Commons approved in county court last September lowered that low-income housing complex’s taxable value to $1,182,400 from $3,784,900.
An assessment appeal concerning The Miller Center, a state-registered nonprofit, along with a separate legal action challenging its tax-exempt status remains pending in county court, according to court documents.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO