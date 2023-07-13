LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors is seeking public input for Turtle Creek Park.
A design workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 24 at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. The township is seeking input from the public about the design of the new 77-acre park.
The township purchased the property from Lewisburg Alliance Church on Nov. 4 for $954,750. The property is located along Supplee Mill and Furnace roads just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township. The land includes a mix of open fields, wetlands, woodlands and streams.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER