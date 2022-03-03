MILTON — A public meeting for residents to weigh in on the future of the Milton Community Poll is scheduled for Monday.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Borough Council Chambers and Zoom to gather input on how the borough should address the aging facility. Milton Borough Council has formed a committee to evaluate all the factors impacting the future of the pool.
“The pool is in need of extensive updates and repairs to safely reopen to the public,” said Borough Manager Jessie Novinger. “We recognize the historical significance and nostalgia of the pool structure and want to hear from the community members so we can better understand how residents would like this recreational facility to function in the future.”
The Milton Community Pool is located on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. It opened in 1967.
The pool closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Borough contracted with Impact Management to conduct on-site evaluations of the integrity of the water lines beneath the concrete pool floor. This evaluation revealed several broken pipes that were addressed by DPW staff, and the main drainpipe was “sleeved” by Roto Rooter. In addition, 11 skimmers were replaced. Aquatic Facility Design has also been contacted, as this firm had developed a feasibility study for community pool complex back in 2009. This firm recommends either additional pressurized testing of the water lines and spot repairs this year or complete rehabilitation of the pool.
Residents can also fill out a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonCommunityPool.
