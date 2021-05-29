LEWISBURG — Valley residents have the opportunity to comment through June 22 on a draft plan that prioritizes transportation investments in the region from now until 2045.

The SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization has created the draft 2021-2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan on behalf of its eight member counties: Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Miffling, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.

The draft plan can be viewed at https://seda-cog.org/departments/transportation/long-range-plan/ and includes a map.

There will be a special opportunity to comment and ask questions at a 1-hour virtual public meeting and information session at 7 p.m., Thursday.

The meeting can be joined via teleconference or videoconference using the following credentials:

Teleconference: 312-626-6799; Conference ID: 963 9794 1377

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/96397941377

Read more at https://seda-cog.org/public-comment-welcome-on-transportation-priorities-plan/

