LEWISBURG — The renovation and expansion of the Public Library for Union County are complete and the facility is set for a full reopening Thursday.
The library received a $750,000 competitive grant from the Keystone Recreation, Parks and Conservation Fund and another $100,000 from the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation — roughly half the project cost. A capital campaign raised more than $900,000 for the $1.75 million project which reshaped the location.
“We are thankful for the patience of our patrons as we finished up the expansion and renovations to our building,” said Library Director Roberta Greene. “We are delighted to open our doors and provide a safe space for all ages in our community to learn and connect with others.”
The building expansion added 1,100 square feet to the south front of the building, creating a new children’s library and programming space. It features the children’s collections, family restroom, storage, service desk and seating areas.
“It will be great to see families and children back in the building,” said Jackie Dziadosz, the library’s marketing coordinator. “We often saw kids’ faces peering through the glass during construction so I think they will be excited to finally check out the new space. Often people think of the library as a quiet space, but it’s actually the opposite. This library is so full of activity and we’ve been missing that for quite a while.”
Dziadosz said adult materials, including magazines and newspapers, large print books, DVD and books on CD have been relocated near the main entrance. Throughout the library, new seating, tables, outlets and counters will facilitate work, technology use and collaboration, all with room for social distancing.
“I think people will be surprised at the change that has happened inside the building,” she said of the property located at 255 Reitz Blvd. in Lewisburg. “The addition that was put on is relatively small compared to the overall transformation inside.”
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health and local guidelines the library still encourages masking for individuals that are not fully vaccinated. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people. Social distancing is still encouraged.