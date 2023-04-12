NORTHUMBERLAND — Residents and area stakeholders are welcome to share information and ask questions tonight at a public meeting about the potential economic and environmental impact of the proposed Encina plastics processing plant.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 265 Point Township Drive (Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet).
“The meeting was organized by a local citizen’s group called Save Our Susquehanna to raise awareness about the health and environmental impacts of the Encina plastics processing facility that has been proposed along the river in Point Township, Northumberland, along the river,” said Sandy Field, of Save Our Susquehanna (SOS).
Local residents will share their concerns and Encina officials will be on hand to answer questions.
“Members of the SOS group have found that most residents who will be impacted by the project have either not heard about it or thought it was a “done deal” and that they couldn’t do anything about it if they were concerned,” Field said. “The goal of the public meeting is to reach out to the local community and make them aware of the air, water, noise, and light pollution impacts we will see from the plant and the impact on traffic in the area.”
Sheida Sahandy, Encina’s chief sustainability officer, and Encina CEO David Roesser will be in attendance at the community meeting.
“Our team continues to have transparent discussions with the community to listen to concerns, provide accurate responses to questions, and address misinformation through several engagements with plans for more community engagement in the future,” said Sahandy.
“We also reached out to the meeting organizers for the April 12 event to be direct participants and answer questions directly from community members and were told that we could attend, but not actively participate,” Sahandy said.
“Members of our team and several of our project supporters will be at the meeting and will honor their request, but will be readily available to answer direct questions from community members,” she said.
To find out more about Encina’s project visit encinapointtownship.com/faqs/. For more information on the Save Our Susquehanna group, visit saveoursusquehanna.org.