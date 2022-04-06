SUNBURY — A public meeting to discuss the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam summer repair project is scheduled for April 28.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 28 at Pavilion 2 in the Shikellamy State Park. The construction contract for the temporary causeway has been bid, contract documents are being finalized and will be in place on schedule to start work as soon as river conditions allow.
“As previously announced, Lake Augusta cannot be created until the repair project is complete,” according to park officials in a media release. “Until completed, DCNR would like to remind boaters that the effective use of boat launches and navigating river channels will be dependent upon natural river levels and your specific boat dimensions.”
Additionally, the estimated timeline for work is set to take approximately a month and is fully reliant on having low river levels. Weather and river flow forecast will be closely monitored. Seasonally on average, the Susquehanna River is reliably lowest during the months of July and August. DCNR is committed to completing the inflatable dam repairs as safely and timely as possible with the hopes of creating Lake Augusta at full-pool for part of the boating season, according to park officials.