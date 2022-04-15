The public is invited to a committee meeting in Northumberland to discuss a proposal from the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 9 at Northumberland Borough Hall, 175 Orange St., Northumberland. The society is proposing to use the Sea Scout Dock area in Pineknotter Park as its headquarters for a 149-passenger paddleboat in the Susquehanna River.
Bob Lagerman and Angie Troutman, members of the society’s board, will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about their plan.
Ann Boyer, the borough manager of Northumberland, said the society attended a committee meeting earlier this month but council members wanted to give the public an opportunity to voice any concerns before voting on any decisions.
The paddleboat is known as the 92-foot-long Mark Twain, which is located in the Ohio River in Covington, Kent., directly across from Cincinnati, Ohio. It is a paddlewheel riverboat built in 1962 by Dubuque Boat and Boiler and operated by Pinnacle Marine Corporation.