MILTON — The Borough of Milton announced a public meeting will be held for the discussion of the possible elimination of parking on Broadway from the railroad tracks east to the borough line.
The borough will conduct an in-person and virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 11 to discuss parking on Broadway and gather public feedback. The meeting will provide an overview of parking considerations and safety concerns.
Speakers will be limited to three minutes and may only address their opinions regarding parking on Broadway Street.
All borough residents are encouraged to attend. Residents may also attend via Zoom. These instructions will be posted on the borough’s website (www.miltonpa.org) and the borough’s Facebook page.