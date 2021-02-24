SUNBURY — Residents who want to address Sunbury's City Council or ask questions about specific agenda items during meetings will now have to sign up ahead of the meetings.
A new plan requires all public comments or names for comment on agenda topics to be pre-submitted via email, or directly in writing, to the City Clerk’s office, by noon the day of the meeting.
The council also decided to have one work session a month, and one voting meeting. The reason is to give the public a chance to see the agenda items and allow individuals time to research the topic and ask questions before any votes are taken, Councilman Josh Brosious said.
No public comments on agenda items other than those pre-submitted comments will be addressed at any City Council meeting, according to the policy that was adopted unanimously on Feb. 22. Open discussion at the end of voting meetings will still be allowed.
Brosious said the change was made to help keep the meetings structured because questions were coming in at all times. Brosious said, during Zoom meetings and the Facebook live sessions, people would submit questions while the meeting was going on, and when it came time to respond, sometimes those same people were either gone from Zoom or the question was pulled.
"Many times in the past the questions went sometimes 20 minutes or longer," he said. "We are not silencing the public. We are just trying to keep order. Many other municipalities or school districts do this and we are just updating our policies. A person can still ask any question they want on agenda items, they just have to put their name on a list."
Councilman Chris Reis said the reason he voted for this was to ensure any resident who wanted to make a comment before an agenda item was voted on would be able to submit their name and ensure they were not skipped over before a vote was taken.
"This allows them an opportunity to submit their name and guarantee they are able to speak before a vote is taken," he said.
The changes concern some of the regular members of the public who attend meetings.
"For me, it is a tedious thing they are asking people to do," Tammy Koonsman, who owns Little Addy's Cafe, on Market Street, said. "I think that having a deadline on an agenda item is not fair because oftentimes, at least for me, there are questions that just come up, but to know that I did not submit a request to talk, I feel that is not a good thing. It should be we are all able to talk when we have a question."
Attendees to Shikellamy School District meetings need to fill out a form when they enter and those papers are submitted to the board. During the public comment portion of the meeting, the name of the person is read and they can ask their question or make a public comment.
City resident Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd said she was OK with the agenda item submissions, but was concerned that people having to submit their names for the general public comment portion of meetings.
Reis said this will not be the case as the change is only for agenda items.
Koonsman said she plans to broadcast the public meetings at Little Addy's Cafe so people can watch and see what is happening throughout the city.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the changes are for the public to have more time to discuss agenda items before votes are taken.
"Previously, meetings were being conducted in a manner that would not allow citizens to form an opinion based on council discussion regarding a specific agenda topic as council would discuss and vote on an agenda item prior to any citizen having a chance to provide input," he said.
City leaders want to "allow the citizens of Sunbury to be able to comment or provide an opinion on an agenda topic based off council’s discussion prior to the vote,” Backer said.