Union County officials are seeking the public’s input on a new comprehensive plan to guide the county over the next decade.
The current plan, Cultivating Community: A Plan for Union County’s Future was adopted in December 2009. Shawn McLaughlin, Union County's Planning and Economic Development Director, said Pennsylvania counties are required to update their plans every 10 years. The Union County Planning Commission wanted to wait until the 2020 U.S. Decennial Census data was released before looking at updating its plan.
A comprehensive plan helps communities prepare for the future by outlining a strategic long-term vision. The plan identifies goals, objectives, policies and recommendations for growth and development as well as conservation for the county.
"A comprehensive plan is not a law or regulation. It is a blueprint for the future that decision-makers can use as a guide," McLaughin said. "The plan is also used to identify priorities for action and is considered by agencies when considering permit or grant funding applications.
Union County's latest plan will be overseen by the Union County Planning Commission. McLaughlin said over the next 12 to 15 months the public will be asked to weigh in. The first opportunity will be through a household survey. The county will mail a postcard to every household with instructions on how to participate in an online survey. The survey will ask about people’s ideas, values and attitudes toward various issues affecting Union County.
“We can’t afford to send paper surveys to everyone, but sending a postcard with instructions for an online survey is more economical. The survey is your chance to voice your opinions on local government issues that matter to you," Union County Planning Commission Chairman Donald Bowman said.
“There will be multiple opportunities for residents to be involved so everyone that is interested in the county’s future should participate and let their local and county officials know what they feel is important for the next 10 to 20 years," McLaughlin said.
The public can expect to start seeing the postcards arrive in their mailboxes this month and the survey will be open until the end of 2022, Bowman and McLaughlin said.
For more information about the Union County Comprehensive Plan update or to find out how you can get involved, visit the project webpage at www.unioncountyplan.org, call 570.524.3840 or email the staff at lrussell@unionco.org.