LEWISBURG — Rabbittransit is expanding its Stop Hopper microtransit service to include Lewisburg, West Milton, Milton, Danville and Bloomsburg beginning March 21.
The firm, a regional public transportation provider for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York counties plus the city of Harrisburg, has been testing the service in Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Sunbury and parts of Northumberland since January.
Stop Hopper enables residents to schedule rides on smaller, neighborhood friendly-sized public transit vehicles.
Riders can travel anywhere within the designated zone by requesting a ride using the Stop Hopper smartphone app, according to Abigail L. Davis, marketing manager for Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority.
“This is great news,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Ruby said reliable public transportation in rural areas supports small-town economies by connecting local residents with job opportunities and access to food, pharmacy and other necessities more difficult to acquire for those who do not drive.
Following a ride request, the app provides passengers with an estimated pick-up time.
Passengers are picked up in nine-person accessible vans and taken where they want to go within the designated zone area. The app also tracks rides in real-time and alerts passengers when their ride is about to reach their desired destination. The Stop Hopper app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Riders will also be able to call for a ride request by contacting 1-800-632-9063.
The Stop Hopper service is available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is $2 per ride and free for registered seniors 65 years and older with a registered free fare ID card. Vehicles are ADA accessible. For additional information, visit www.ridethestophopper.org.
“Lewisburg Downtown Partnership welcomes all efforts to increase public transportation within our region,” Ruby said.