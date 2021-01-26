LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Freeman College of Management is the top business school in the nation where students get their desired post-graduation jobs, according to Poets&Quants for Undergrads.
One hundred percent of Class of 2018 graduates who responded to the publication's alumni survey reported landing their first jobs in their desired industry. Bucknell graduates also had the highest rate of 2018 graduates reporting first jobs at their desired companies at 92.31 percent.
The Freeman College of Management offers transformative business experiences and educational opportunities grounded in the liberal arts. It is home to more than 600 students and more than 40 faculty and staff.