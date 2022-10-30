SELINSGROVE — A thick early morning fog and temperatures that hovered at the 32 degrees mark did not dampen the enthusiasm of 63 participants in Saturday’s Pumpkin Dash 5K run and walk event on Front Street on the Isle of Que.
The event was a fundraiser for the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool, said Rich Mease, president of Selinsgrove Recreation Inc.
“This is our annual fundraiser,” Mease said. “We did it in the spring in 2017 and 2018, and now, we do it in the fall ... The nice thing about this location is that it is right along the river and the road is nice and flat. It’s a comfortable run — and a scenic run, along the river.
The money raised will be used to help out with the swim lessons that are given to the children
“In the process of doing the swim lessons, there are a lot of different expenses involved. We have to get a lifeguard certified to give the classes,” Mease said. “There needs to be multiple lifeguards available because we have diffeent levels of classes — as many as six different classes going on at the same time.”
Given the timing of the race, and Halloween, several of the runners and their children were in costume.
Shannon Sullivan, of Danville, was there to race, she said. Along with her — all bundled up — was her 5-month-old son, Asher, covered and warm in Penn State blue.
Tawny Heselpath and her son, Mac, 10, of Port Treverton, were ready to go, in costume. “We’re here to participate,” Tawny said.
Meanwhile, awards were given out in several categories, depending on age.
Promptly at 9 a.m., the racers, and walkers, took off from the start/finish line. It was about that time that the fog began lifting.
The winning overall fastest time was run by Janelle Werner, of Beavertown, in 20 min., 27 seconds.
In the male, 12 and under, Kai Ambrose, of Winfield was fastest; the best time turned in by a female, 12 and under, was Avery Buch, of Selinsgrove.