As temperatures turn bitterly cold over the next few days, Pennsylvania’s very own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil said to expect more winter.
The state's long-time winter forecaster predicted more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney on Thursday morning.
This marks the 108th time Phil has not seen his shadow, calling for a few more weeks of winter, during the 137-year-old tradition.
The annual event dates back to 1887 when a group of groundhog hunters first dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one-and-only weather prognosticating groundhog. Since then, thousands of people gather each February 2 to watch the groundhog emerge. According to the holiday folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, Phil promises an early spring.