When Rhonda Hornberger started working at Purity Candy more than three decades ago, then-owner Buck Zeiber told her stories of the Lewisburg candy shop during the Depression.
"Sugar was limited, he said, but even during the Depression women bought tubes of lipstick and people bought candy," Hornberger said Thursday. "It makes people normal and that's what a lot of people are looking for right now."
For that reason, amid the statewide stay-at-home order, a smaller staff has been busy filling online and phone orders for candy in advance of the Easter holiday. Dozens of bags lined the front of the Market Street store Thursday morning waiting for someone to pick up their sweets heading to an Easter basket near you.
One of those bags was waiting for Gabrielle Taylor, who walked to the shop from her home to pick up goodies this week.
"It's a tradition for us," she said. "Our children used to walk there after school. We always have these beautiful, delicious treats for our holidays. It is great to see a small, local store doing well in the midst of all this."
Hornberger said workers have been a little short-staffed this week. She said the traditional store personnel are a bit older, others have compromised immune systems and can't work during the pandemic.
But it's been full-go for the candy shop that first opened in 1907.
Hornberger said she got a call from one Lewisburg woman who said she needed to support the business and other small, local businesses "because they can't go away," she said. Another ordered from the local shop because a chain candy store isn't taking online orders or offering pickup.
Fans of Purity's chocolate treats can order online or by phone, and pick up at the store — with limited social interaction. They also offer free local delivery.
All employees are wearing masks and gloves to prepare the orders. Hornberger said it takes a day to get an order ready for delivery or pickup, and the crowds keep coming.
"It's fabulous that they can still offer something like this now," said Taylor. "I know we were all looking forward to it and to see so many bags ready for pick up is special."
"Purity candy is a tradition for families and we wanted our customers to be able to continue that tradition, that is what is most important to us," Hornberger said. "It's been handed down from generation to generation."