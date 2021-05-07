LEWISBURG — Tabitha Geise, owner of The Purple Platypus in downtown Lewisburg, creates a life plan every 10 years and after finishing her latest, she was struck by how quickly she expects the next decade to pass by.
It motivated Geise to make the choice to close the specialty toy store at 335 Market St. on May 29. Geise and her husband, Chad, have two children: Emma, 7, and London, who turns 5 next week. Geise is the second-generation owner of the business which her mother-in-law, Jody, started in 1988.
“I wrote down my kids’ ages and I wrote down how old they’ll be in 10 years. That is the shortest life plan I’ve done since I was 15 years old,” Geise said.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to get to but prioritizing my family, I just knew it was the right thing to do,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t factor in the decision to close. Geise said. The Purple Platypus grew its sales through its website and social media and, if anything, the situation made it difficult to hire more help, she said.
The business became more demanding, and Geise said she was working six days a week. She didn’t miss much in the way of family moments, yet, she said, but felt like she was at a crossroads.
She was at a crossroads a decade ago when Jody told Tabitha that she had actually decided to close the store in 2011. The store began in Selinsgrove in 1988 as a franchise location for The Learning Source. It relocated to Lewisburg and rebranded in the early 1990s, Tabitha said — first to the building now occupied by Sweet Frog and not long after across the street to its present location.
Tabitha said she believed in the store’s value to the downtown business community and the Lewisburg-area community as a whole. She didn’t want to see it go. Rather than a closure, she and Jody transitioned ownership and Geise found herself learning firsthand about retail on the fly: taxes, inventory and all.
“Everything that I know, (Jody) taught me, and I mean everything,” Geise said.
The store remained open and expanded its footprint by designing the children’s play space at the new W&L Subaru showroom near Northumberland and partnering with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
Geise said she’ll miss her customers and her neighboring merchants, but she’ll be happy to spend more time attending varied family events in Lewisburg.
Tammy Condon co-owns the Jordanna Adams Clothing Boutique with her daughter, Cydney Snyder. It’s located across the street from The Purple Platypus. Condon’s grandson is a regular at the clothing store and promises of a visit to the toy store in exchange for good behavior consistently proved to be a great motivator for the boy, she said.
“There’s so much lost. It’s been a staple here in Lewisburg. I think everybody’s going to miss it,” Condon said.
Geise said she plans to line the windows of The Purple Platypus with cards and photos customers have dropped off at the store. It’s a visual thank you and goodbye to the people who made The Purple Platypus work for more than three decades.
“That, to me, is why we’re here,” Geise said.
The Purple Platypus is running a 40%-off closing sale through May 29. For more information, visit www.the-purple-platypus.com or find the store on Facebook: @tpurpleplatypus.