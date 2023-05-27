SHIPPENSBURG — It was a historic day in Shippensburg on Saturday with Camryn Pyle becoming Midd-West's first-ever PIAA Track & Field champion, two state champions adding to their already impressive resumes and Danville's boys winning a team title for the second time in program history.
Pyle pulled away from the field over the final 100 meters to win the 2A state crown in the 300 hurdles. She is the first PIAA gold medalist in school history.
After finishing seventh in the high hurdles, Pyle finished strong in the 300 hurdles, pulling past the field in to win in 44.80 seconds, the only finalist to break 45 seconds.
"I could've never dreamed of being a state champion," Pyle said. "Seeing all these people here cheering you on and hearing your name over the announcements is such a great feeling. I'm so excited of how far I've come and I'm so thankful for all the great opportunities that I've been given."
Also winning individual crowns were Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage and Danville's Rory Lieberman.
Lieberman, a senior who won the state cross-country title in the fall, led every step of the way in the Class 2A two-mile, holding off rival Logan Strawser of East Juniata to win gold in 9:08.28, a second ahead of Strawser.
Moncavage dominated the Class 2A girls 800, winning her second consecutive title in that event. She grabbed the lead on the backstretch of the opening lap and led every step of the way, finishing in 2:14.33, more than a second ahead of her 2022 winning time.
"I just wanted to get ahead right away and just stay there, so I tried to get ahead my first 200 and try to take it easier," Moncavage said. "Well, not easy, but relax the next 400 and just give it all I could the last 200."
Danville's boys' track & field team won its second state title in program history — and first since 2006 —thanks to points in six different events to win the Class 2A crown.
On Saturday, the Ironmen got a gold medal from Lieberman — who was third in the two mile on Friday — two silver medals from sprinter Jackson Clarke and a critical fourth-place finish from sophomore pole vaulter, Gavin Holcombe.
Those points, coupled with Bronson Krainak's silver in the javelin on Friday, gave the Ironmen 45 team points, ahead of runner-up Slippery Rock's 40.
Danville, which also won the District 4 title, scored 16 team points in the sprints, 16 in the distance, eight in the throws and five in the jumps.
On Saturday, Lieberman won the team's only individual gold in the two-mile. Clarke finished second in both the 100 and 200 and Holcombe finished fourth in the pole vault.
District 4 won two team titles on Saturday. The Central Columbia girls won the 2A title as well with 39 points.