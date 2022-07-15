NEW BERLIN — QE Manufacturing & QCast Aluminum in New Berlin continues its yearlong celebration of their 70th anniversary.
Approximately 55 people participated in a picnic at the New Berlin Social Hall on Friday, according to Teresa Chambers, Human Resource manager.
Chambers said participants went through their agenda and heard about their traditions of excellence.
A raffle took place as those in attendance were wrapping up their meals.
“In 1952, an American dream took root in a small garage right here in New Berlin,” said Mayor Scott Benfer. “We are here today to celebrate with you because that dream 70 years ago became reality.”
“We can be committed to excellence; we can be committed to succeeding, but without good relationships everything else will leave us bereaved of fulfillment,” Benfer said.
Kenny Ulrich is QE’s longest-serving employee. Ulrich took his job with the company in 1963.
“The owner and my dad were friends,” said Ulrich.
Ulrich said once he graduated high school, he immediately got a job and things progressed from there.
“I thought, 'I’ll give it a try,'” Ulrich said.
Ulrich said throughout his many years employed with the company, they worked with him and treated him well.
“I liked what I was doing,” he said. “I could come and go as I wanted.”
Ulrich said things have naturally changed throughout the decades and he noted most things these days are computerized. He said he was glad to have his job doing what he does.
As for retirement, Ulrich was unsure when that time would come and seemed content with that.
“You never know,” said Ulrich.
Ulrich said he may get out of bed one day and decide it is the right time to retire.
The Borough of New Berlin has arranged, through the New Berlin Historical Association, to have a replica of the QE Manufacturing building designed and made that will be gifted and presented to QE.
Chambers said employees had the opportunity to utilize the local museum to learn more about New Berlin and the company’s roots in the community.
Benfer told the crowd to always prepare for the next generation to come. He said it is about building relationships.
“We would like to say thank you for your ‘Tradition of Excellence’ and making New Berlin your home,” said Benfer. “We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with QE Manufacturing for many more years to come.”