HERSHEY — Lewisburg's run to a second consecutive PIAA state boys soccer title was thwarted in a shootout Friday in Hershey.
District 7 champion Quaker Valley outlasted the Green Dragons in a shootout at HersheyPark Stadium to claim the 2A title. Quaker Valley made all of its PKs, while Lewisburg sailed one of its kicks over the crossbar.
Lewisburg, a four-time PIAA champion, advanced to the title game with a shootout win over Midd-West in the Eastern Final on Tuesday.
The Green Dragons won state titles in 2A in 2015, 2016 and 2020. Quaker Valley won 2A titles in 2017 and 2019.
Lewisburg beat Quaker Valley for the title in 2015.