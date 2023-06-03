Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.