MIFFLINBURG — Raymond B. Winter State Park was recognized by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation as the top park in Pennsylvania.
The foundation presented R.B. Winter State Park with the Park of the Year Award at its 14th annual award banquet at Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County on May 16. The 695-acre park is located on the western edge of Union County within the Bald Eagle State Forest along Route 192 just 18 miles west of Lewisburg.
“It’s a beautiful park,” said Park Manager Michael Crowley. “It truly is a best-kept secret. It’s family orientated in the middle of Bald Eagle Stat Forest. I’m surprised and amazed how people don’t know about it.”
The park was purchased in 1905, and some recreational amenities were constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), along with a dam that created Halfway Lake, the focal point of the park. The lake is stocked with trout and is filled by spring-fed mountain streams. The lake features a 300-foot white sand beach popular with visitors wanting to escape the heat of the Susquehanna Valley. A total of 8.58 miles of hiking trails and a 61-site campground also entice the more than 137,000 annual visitors.
The thick woods, the wildlife, the lakes, the trails, the camping and countless other reasons make it a great experience, said Crowley.
Since 1999, the non-profit Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 48 chapters. The foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through public engagement in volunteerism, recreation, and conservation.
The Park of the Year Award is designed to recognize a park for their exemplary or innovative work in any or all of the following: customer service; education, programming (e.g., events), or recreation; stewardship of the natural, cultural, or historic assets; and/or accommodation of special needs of visitors.
R.B. Winter State Park is “a picturesque” and “visitor-friendly park that has boundless recreational opportunities and a staff focused on customer service,” according to the PPFF’s write up at the award banquet.
“In late May of 2019, a microburst snapped off hundreds of trees in the park, closing the trails and even destroying buildings, but because of the hard-working staff and the help of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps the storm damage was quickly cleaned up and the park made ready for visitors,” according to the PPFF. “Speaking of visitors, the park plays host to family reunions, school groups, college groups, and others, being conveniently located in the Susquehanna Valley. Park staff can be seen about the park, making all visitors feel welcomed and addressing needs.”
More recently, the park decided to advance its volunteer program by working with PPFF to start a new friend group. Together they are working to improve the park and host programs, such as the snowless 2023 winter festival, according to PPFF.
“We applaud the park (and their friends) for being stewards of this iconic park, R.B. Winter State Park,” according to PPFF.
Crowley said he attended the ceremony and was honored to be recognized for their work, especially after 2019 when a downburst of straight-line winds downed countless trees. It was also a challenging winter with cold snaps, ice storms and loss of power throughout the park twice.
“It’s wonderful because we do put a lot of effort into working here,” said Crowley. “It’s not just a paycheck. It’s nice to see a reward for all the hard work. It’s something our core visitors know about this park from day one. This park holds a tender spot in their hearts. They know what it means to them and others.”
Mary and Bill Lahner, of Lewisburg, have been bringing their certified therapy dog named Sadie, a 4-year-old golden retriever, to the park ever since she was a puppy. They come several times a week.
“We find a place where no one is fishing and throw sticks into the water for her,” said Mary Lahner.
“It’s a great place,” said Bill Lahner. “We’re very fortunate to have this so close to Lewisburg.”
Kyle Fawcett, a board member of the Friends of R.B. Winter State Park, expressed his praise for the recognition.
“I can speak for the entirety of our board when I say how proud we are of the park for receiving the Park of the Year award,” said Fawcett. “R. B. Winter State Park has long been a favorite location for local community members, as well as visitors to our area, to enjoy the outdoors and the numerous recreational opportunities available at the park. The last several years have thrown many challenges at the park, including several severe storms, drought watches, a spongy moth outbreak, and the coronavirus pandemic. No matter the challenge, the park staff has always responded with professionalism, dedication, and a passion for the park that Raymond Burrows Winter would be proud of.”
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.