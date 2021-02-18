SUNBURY — Rabbittransit will offer free shared-ride transportation service to any community member who needs transportation to and from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Advance reservations are required. Residents will need to call rabbittransit no later than noon the business day prior to their appointment. Rabbittransit staff will assist individuals in the reservation process.
To assist in our transportation efforts, rabbittransit has partnered with area organizations to off-set cost. When scheduling a shared ride trip to a vaccination site, riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 appointment at the location they are requesting transportation. If you are in need of transportation to a COVID vaccination site, contact the rabbittransit call center at 1-800-632-9063.
— THE DAILY ITEM