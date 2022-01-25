It’s no secret that public transportation is hard to come by in the Valley.
For the past month, rabbittransit has been testing a ride-share service in its new Selinsgrove-Sunbury zone to provide another option for residents looking for more transportation services.
Under the “Stop Hopper” service, customers pay $2 for a rabbittransit bus to pick them up at their given location. Riders can call or download the app to call for a driver. From there, they can be dropped off in a location of their choice within the zone, which includes Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Sunbury and parts of Northumberland.
“We started off in the first couple of weeks having only about five passengers, but by the third week we were up to 13,” said Richard Farr, executive director of rabbittransit. “If it continues to grow exponentially like that, for me, I think that’s a really good sign.”
Farr said that after a three-year test period, rabbittransit will decide whether to keep the zone operating. Since the zone is based on a “use it or lose it philosophy,” Farr said they are hoping to get closer to 60-70 customers a day by the end of the year.
He said that this is the first time that a micro-transit service such as this has been implemented in a more rural area, to his knowledge. Although many of their current ride-share services target seniors in the area, Farr said that Stop Hopper is looking to appeal to more groups.
“We’re also trying to reach out to a broader population, individuals maybe who aren’t seniors or have a disability who need to go to work or the other social service type transportation,” he said.
In the end, Farr hopes the system can help people that need it.
“The idea is to really help remove transportation as a barrier to allow people to have access to their basic needs and hopefully employment opportunities,” he said.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW), a local nonprofit working toward improving public transportation systems in the region, has confidence in the new program.
“GSVUW knows that transportation is one of the number one barriers for individuals in our local communities so we are excited about the new Stop Hopper program,” said Adrienne Mael, CEO of the GSVUW.
Farr said rabbittransit is thankful to PennDOT for being one of their main funders on this project.
“Everyone in the community, we want to be a partner in this. So, if there are employers who are trying to get people to work, we would love to try to figure out if there’s anything else we could do to help them,” he said.