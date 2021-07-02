SUNBURY — All services from rabbittransit will be shut down on July 4.
According to officials, all paratransit service, rabbitEXPRESS service or York fixed route service for July 4 will be shut down in observance of the holiday.
Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Monday, July 5.
For more information contact the customer care center at 717 846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA