After eight weeks, the Stock Market Challenge competition remains tight across the board. The game ends today.
In the Snyder-Montour County game, two Selinsgrove teams continued to lead the high school division. Teacher Mike Stebila’s class moved into first this week with a portfolio worth $181,690.60, followed by Selinsgrove’s team coached by Dan Frake ($176,343.99) and Midd-West’s team coached by Kathy Shellenberger ($143,485.61). In the middle school division, Midd-West’s class under Missy Stuck has surged into the lead at $111,532.90, just ahead of Kristin Beyer’s class at Danville ($107,740.42).
In the Northumberland County game, Northumberland Christian’s team coached by Ian Snyder has taken the lead ($119,265.93) followed by Shamokin’s team coached by David Kopitsky ($111,507.75), Milton’s team coached by Michael O’Connor ($105,593.46) and Line Mountain’s team coached by Karrie Bowman ($100,828.97). In the middle school division, the leading team remains Jeremy Betz’s class at Warrior Run ($153,487.83) in first with Lourdes Regional’s LeeAnn Smith ($127,221.49) in second and Line Mountain’s team coached by Karrie Bowman ($106,796.02) in third. Shikellamy’s team coached by Jane Reichenbach is fourth at $101,798.23.
In the Union County game, two Lewisburg teams have pulled away from the pack. Tris West’s middle school team has taken a huge lead with a portfolio worth $434,838.37. The group is followed by a Lewisburg High team coached by Michael Creeger ($402,620.23) and Mifflinburg teams, coached by Danielle Dressler ($123,531.38), David Murray ($110,494.77) and Tyler Maneval ($107,020.96).
The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy with Brighter Financial Futures provides all the students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties grades K-12 in Pennsylvania a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform called the Personal Finance Lab.
While the Personal Finance Lab has an entire curriculum, courses and a Personal Budgeting Game, this competition comes within the 10-week Stock Market Challenge portion. The students each start with $100,000 and they invest those funds. The students with the highest portfolios win the program by county.
The main sponsor is The Northumberland National Bank and the Union County sponsor is Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.