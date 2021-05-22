When students at Susquehanna and Bucknell universities held candlelight vigils and rallied throughout the school year in support of anti-racism and local BLM rallies, administrators and staff of the universities took notice.
Bucknell and Susquehanna universities already had administrators and programs focused on diversity and equity. Over the last year, those programs increased exponentially on both campuses, and now include task forces, cross-pollinated councils and scholarship funds.
Within a month of Floyd's death, Susquehanna University president Jonathan Green convened a task force designed to create responses to some particular focus areas at the institution.
"The outpouring of America's conscience about George Floyd's death prompted us to re-evaluate how we approach our work here as regards to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Michael Dixon, Susquehanna's chief inclusion and diversity officer.
Nikki Young, Bucknell's Associate Provost for Equity and Inclusive Excellence and associate professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Religio said the university put a priority on conversations, with staff investing in one-on-one opportunities for conversations, creating small groups — and creating some educational opportunities.
"We were a bit more present for students," she said.
Recommendations from task force
Dixon said Susquehanna convened a task force with nearly 50 members that started with a dozen recommendations. In June 2020, Green issued a call to action for Susquehanna University to become an actively antiracist community. To that end, the university established the CenSUs: Everyone Counts Taskforce, co-chaired by Associate Professor of Anthropology Shari Jacobson and Professor of Economics Olu Onafowora.
"It morphed into 37 recommendations," he said. "That is what we have been working on over this past academic year."
Each recommendation was assigned a point person and Dixon reported making steady progress "with the idea that we would be culminating all of that work this month. And then transitioning that work to what I have created — called the IDEA Council."
IDEA — an acronym for Inclusive Diversity Equity and Action — is a 13-person group comprised of four faculty, four staff, four students, and Dixon as the chair.
"That group is going to look at what was completed from the task force, and what was not. Then to create what we feel is the next iteration of that work," he said. "We are going to carry on the work begun by CenSUs and find other ways we can enact the vision on campus."
Asked how this will eventually all play out, Dixon said the task force is trying to touch every part of the University in a way that is going to transform how things are done.
"We are looking at things included in the curriculum, options for students to partake with regards to diversity," he said. "One of the recommendations, for example, is Recommendation #12, which talks about faculty and staff diversity and inclusive training. Right now, it is on a volunteer basis and there are people who feel it is important. So when offered the opportunity they will already be involved. But how do we include everyone? To make them understand that they are all part of this conversation as well."
Educational opportunities
At Bucknell, Young said the university created opportunities for community building, as well as responding to individual needs along with an "anti-racism fund."
The university also held an event planting new trees in honor of the lives that had been lost to racist, anti-Black violence, Young said.
"On the faculty and staff side, we worked very hard to create opportunities for education. We did anti-racism training. We held community gatherings," Young said.
Bucknell created an anti-racism fund, which a lot of people donated to, including alumni. That allowed for people to apply for smaller grants for projects, including projects focused on racism.
The anti-racism fund, Young explained, allows for people to donate directly not just to diversity or diversity initiatives for scholarships, but for actual projects that people would want to get involved in on campus. The anti-racism fund has supported a few of those, including most recently some work against anti-Asian violence.
Young said the university held a community gathering after the verdict was reached in the Derek Chauvin trial. "We did not want to have a vigil. But we had a gathering in which student speakers, administrators, faculty, and staff offered remarks related to the environment, that anti-Black violence has created," she said.
A few weeks before that, following the deaths of the eight in Atlanta — including six women of Asian descent — BU held a vigil in support of its Asian Pacific (APIPA) Islander Alliance and also had student speakers, administrators, faculty, and staff offer remarks in solidarity in those communities.
"We have councils in every university division and in those smaller spaces those working groups have really worked hard to educate faculty and staff who work in those groups...to be in conversation," she said. "We have brought different speakers to campus to educate one another."
"There is much cross-pollination for co-education around anti-racism and in favor of inclusion and belonging," Young noted. "We separate necessarily the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which is about creating a community — and anti-racism, which is about responding to the impact of inequities. For us, it has been really important to make that distinction. We are still working on anti-racism as a method to create a diverse and inclusive and equitable community that we want."
The programs are making a difference, said Madison Scopano, Bucknell Student Government president.
"From when I first arrived at Bucknell," she said, "I have witnessed a gradual shift in the desire to self-educate and compassion to understand what it means to be Black at Bucknell." Scopano is not a person of color.
"The incidents of racism that were broadcasted on television and then occasionally condemned by the University felt like incidents treated as if they were a temporary aberration from a normally equitable society," she said. "Now, as we are able to safely congregate, this community is coming together to demonstrate visible solidarity and put forth sustainable initiatives towards a more equitable and inclusive future at this institution.
"Our Bucknell community is making progress," Scopano suggested, "but work toward inclusivity and equity will forever be ongoing and require the efforts of all community members and beyond to enact change."
Activism at Susquehanna
Part of Susquehanna University's justice model says that whenever anything is going on in the university's community of color, space is provided, Amy Davis, student diversity and inclusion coordinator.
Susquehanna has 'Let's talk periods,' which are weekly conversations about difficult topics, Davis said. Susquehanna is trying to create a space to celebrate identity. They have cultural celebrations, including a pride festival.
"We focus a lot on justice and empowerment. When it comes to justice, with all these high-profile cases arising, this is nothing new for people of color," she said. "I can't say there was a tonal shift in the same way that after the Derek Chauvin verdict there wasn't some collective rejoicing within communities of color. It was just....that should have happened and we'll see if there are appeals.
"I know as a community member there are so much more of a response to the high profile cases," she added, noting that some students just want to be students at times.
"When I think about our students," she said, "I find that it can be very wearisome to discuss these topics. Sometimes there are moments when they just want to be students. A small group of us might wind up in a deep conversation about a topic. but students don't necessarily want to gather after every incident."
"We have offered different trainings in different classes and to student entities on campus," Davis explained. "This semester I spent eight hours with our residential assistant students because of incidents happening in residential spaces. A lot of that was spent looking at our own biases. And then problem-solving the practical issues they were experiencing."
Even in the classroom, Davis noted, there are things that happen that might seem silly at first glance but do have an impact on people of color. She has worked with professors on bias response, classroom management amidst any sort of racism or prejudice that comes up in conversation.
K.J. Williams, who was part of the If Not Us, Then Who local activist movement that began in Milton a year ago, is now Susquehanna's "activist in residence" said Davis, and will finish up this summer and fall.