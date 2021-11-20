NORTHUMBERLAND — Santa Claus wasn't on a sleigh with reindeer on Saturday, he was on a railroad car on the North Shore Railroad.
Railcar owners — including jolly ol' Saint Nick — from across the northeastern United States rode the North Shore Railroad for Northumberland to Berwick, and back again, to collect toys and donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. This is the 18th year that the North Shore Railroad has hosted North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) for the drive. The North Shore Railroad employees have also been collecting toys, and the railroad has made monetary donations to Toys for Tots.
"I just like seeing that the kids and parents like taking pictures of their kids with me," said Ed Summers, of Ohio, who donned the red and white suit for the first time for the event. "This really helps out Toys for Tots. We collect a lot of money and toys for charity."
This is a hobby for Summers nearly as old as the Association's event, having been involved for 20 years.
"It was the closest I could come to operating a locomotive," said Summers.
There were 26 cars this year. Cars were decorated with a variety of themes, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown, snowmen, Thomas the Tank Engine, nutcrackers, Rudolph and more.
NARCOA is a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions. The railcars, or speeders, were used by the railroads for track inspection and maintenance. Most railroads now use trucks equipped with rail wheels, and many of the railcars were sold off to individuals. This group of riders left Northumberland just before 9 a.m. Saturday, traveled through Danville, Rupert, Bloomsburg and Berwick.
George Baney, of Bellefonte, said he has been participating since 2008. He bought a speeder, fixed it up and has been doing it ever since.
"I like the people," he said. "The people are great. And it benefits the young people in the area. It's always fun to see the kids' faces as we're coming down the track."
Kurt Wrobel, of Lewisburg, brought his 4-year-old son Nathan on Saturday morning.
"My son loves trains and we wanted to support Toys for Tots," he said. "It's something we believe in strongly. Kids need Christmas."
NARCOA riders today will be riding the Union County Industrial Railroad from New Columbia to Allenwood, south to West Milton, and then to Lewisburg. At approximately 10:30 a.m., they will arrive at Dunkin Donuts in Lewisburg and then at 11:15 a.m. at Rollermills Antique Mall in Lewisburg. The public is welcome to meet them at either location to drop off Toys for Tots donations. After Lewisburg, the group will head south to Winfield. The railcars will stop anywhere they see someone with toys. They ask that you wave them down if they don’t first see you.
The railroad is happy to host NARCOA for this ride and help the Marine Corps League with such a worthy cause," said Jeb Stotter, President and CEO of North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates. "Having NARCOA railcar owners come to the area is a positive for the local economy.”