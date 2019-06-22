DANVILLE — Riding high in the International League, members of the first-place Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders spent part of their busy schedule Friday putting smiles on the faces of kids at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital.
The RailRiders visited the hospital as part of their annual HOPE — Helping Others Persevere and Excel — Week. Friday's visit was part of the 10th year of HOPE Week, with the RailRiders joining their parent club New York Yankees, for the community program. They spent part of Friday handing out stuffed animals to patients throughout the hospital and visiting with families.
"It's awesome to be able to bring a smile to their faces," said starting pitcher Brody Koerner. "The organization is always trying to do things like this for the community."
Tim and Kim Hayes, of Lake Ariel, were grateful for the players' time, just hours before their 3-year-old daughter Macie went in for another brain surgery.
"They do such amazing stuff and lift everyone's morale," said Kim Hayes. "It puts a smile on everyone's face."
The players were not alone on Friday. The RailRiders were joined by team mascot Champ and two princesses from Temple University’s chapter of the A Moment of Magic organization.
"We are so privileged to be here," said Jane Vitelli, portraying Ariel. "It's awesome and so heartwarming to bring joy and smiles to their faces."
Stephanie Fallon, dressed as Cinderella, said the hugs she received from the children were the best part of the day.
"It makes our day," she said. "We are here make their day, but the hugs make our day."
RailRiders reliever J.P. Feyereisen said the team brought an array of stuffed animals for children to choose from, ranging from Teddy bears to lions to horses.
"It's good to see them smile," he said. "We understand the situation they are in. Anything we do to make their day a little brighter is awesome."